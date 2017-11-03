Emirates Takes Delivery of 100th A380

November 3, 2017

Emirates reaffirmed its commitment to the A380 as it took delivery of its 100th aircraft from Airbus on Friday.

The handover of the aircraft in its ‘Year of Zayed 2018’ livery took place at Airbus in Hamburg. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, born 100 years ago, was the founding father of the United Arab Emirates.

“This is a tremendous moment for Emirates, for Airbus and for our many partners involved in the A380,” Emirates’ chairman and chief executive Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum said at the handover ceremony.

“For Emirates, the A380 has been a success… Each time we deploy an A380 onto a route, it typically stimulates further traffic and demand. We remain committed to the programme and will work closely with Airbus and our partners to continually enhance our A380 product.”

Over 85 million passengers have flown on the Dubai-based airline’s A380s since they were introduced into the fleet in 2008.

Emirates has unfilled orders for 42 A380s, receiving on average 11 deliveries per year, and is reported to be interested in buying more, possibly as early as this year’s Dubai Airshow this month.