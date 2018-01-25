Emirates Reintroduces Flights On Some US Routes

January 25, 2018

Emirates says a recovery in demand in the US market has allowed it to increase frequency from Newark and two Florida cities after a downturn last year forced it to cancel some flights.

From June 1, Emirates will add a second Boeing 777-300ER operated flight from Newark’s Liberty Airport to the airline’s Dubai hub. The new service is in addition to its existing daily flight from Newark via Athens.

The extra Newark flight is balanced, however, with a reduction of New York JFK-Dubai flights from four daily to three from March 25. Two of those are direct services, the third goes via Milan.

The UAE carrier said it will also return to daily flights from Orlando and Fort Lauderdale from the current five per week citing “a steady rebound in customer demand.”

Emirates reduced frequencies last year on five of its 12 US routes following travel restrictions introduced by the Trump government.

In addition to the Orlando and Fort Lauderdale changes, Emirates also reduced Boston, Los Angeles and Seattle double daily flights to a daily departure each. Emirates has made no announcement of any flight increases from those cities.