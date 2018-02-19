Emirates Extends Arsenal Sports Sponsorship

February 19, 2018

Emirates has extended its sponsorship of English Premier League team Arsenal for a further five years, in a deal reported to be worth GBP£200 million (USD$280 million).

The agreement extends shirt sponsorship until the end of the 2023-2024 season, with the club’s stadium continuing to be branded as the Emirates Stadium until 2028.

Emirates said it will also retain marketing rights to develop campaigns and initiatives around the world.

“Our shirt partnership is the longest running in the Premier League and one of the longest relationships in world sport,” Arsenal’s chief executive Ivan Gazidis said.

“Emirates are again demonstrating their great belief in our approach and ambition and their significantly increased investment will help us continue to compete for trophies and bring more success to the club and our fans around the world, he added.”

Emirates President Tim Clark said “As a business, we are hugely committed to supporting sports all over the world and our relationship with Arsenal is no different, [the partnership] is a great combination of two truly global brands and we’re very pleased to have extended this relationship for five more years.”

Emirates has been a sponsor of Arsenal since 2004.