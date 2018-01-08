Emirates, Etihad Sign Joint Security Agreement

January 8, 2018

Emirates and Etihad Airways have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on aviation security.

The agreement, between Emirates Group Security and Etihad Aviation Group, is for the sharing of information and intelligence between the United Arab Emirates’ two largest airlines.

Under the MOU Emirates will provide security and training to Etihad, with the groups working “together on operational areas both within and outside the UAE,” the Dubai airline said in a statement.

“It signals the importance of closer collaboration in aviation security to effectively exploit joint synergies to enhance efficiency and security for the benefit of both groups' customers.”

The agreement was signed by Emirates President Tim Clark and Etihad group chief executive Tony Douglas.