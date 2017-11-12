Emirates Commits To $15 Billion 787 Order

November 12, 2017

Emirates announced a commitment to purchase 40 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners in a deal worth USD$15.1 billion at list prices.

The commitment was made on the first day of the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

The 787-10, the largest version of Boeing’s Dreamliner family, will be delivered to the UAE airline from 2022. They will be used for route expansion and to replace some older 777s.

“We see the 787 as a great complement to our 777 and A380 fleet, providing us with more flexibility to serve a range of destinations as we develop our global route network,” Emirates chief executive Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said.

The first production 787-10 rolled out of the assembly plant last month, destined for launch customer Singapore Airlines in the first half of 2018.

Prior to the Emirates commitment, Boeing had taken 171 net orders for the 787-10.