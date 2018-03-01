Embraer E190-E2 Certified, Widerøe To Fly In April

Embraer has received type certification for the E190-E2 twin-engined jet from Brazilian, US and European aviation regulators, paving the way for first delivery and entry into service.

Type Certification for the 106-seat aircraft was handed over by Brazil’s Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil, the US Federal Aviation Administration and the European Aviation Safety Agency at a joint ceremony at the company’s São José dos Campos base.

“Today’s certification of the E190-E2 marks a pivotal milestone in the programme,” Embraer’s Commercial Aviation CEO John Slattery said. “It’s reasonable to now anticipate an acceleration of commercial discussions with operators around the globe.”

The E190-E2 first flew in May 2016, with four aircraft taking part in flight testing.

Embraer President Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva said all development targets were met, and others such as fuel burn, performance, noise and maintenance costs “came in better than originally specified.”

Norwegian regional carrier Widerøe will be the first airline to take delivery of the E190-E2, with entry into service scheduled for April. Widerøe has three of the type on order and purchase rights for 12 further E2 family aircraft.

Embraer says the E190-E2 is the most environmentally friendly aircraft in its class, with the lowest levels of external noise and emissions.