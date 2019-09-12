Embraer Delivers First E195-E2 to Brazil’s Azul

September 12, 2019

Embraer has delivered the first of its new E195-E2 aircraft to Brazilian airline Azul.

In a ceremony at Embraer’s São José dos Campos assembly plant, Azul received the largest member of the E2 family of commercial aircraft from lessor AerCap.

The Brazilian airline will receive a further five E195-E2s this year out of total orders for 57 of the type.

“Today’s delivery is a momentous occasion,” Embraer Commercial Aviation chief executive John Slattery said. “It’s the largest commercial aircraft Embraer has ever built… It’s absolutely ideal for Azul’s low-fare business model.”

The E195-E2 can seat up to 146 passengers in a high density layout, but Azul has gone for a lower seat count of 136. It will use the aircraft on domestic and international flights.

“With the E195-E2 we are ready to launch the next chapter in Brazilian aviation. We could not be more proud to bring this Brazilian aircraft, built with Brazilian technology and innovation to the Brazilian skies”, Azul founder David Neeleman said.

“The E2 represents the next significant step in Azul’s fleet transformation, further powering our margin expansion story well into the years to come.”

Embraer has taken orders for 124 E195-E2s and 38 of the smaller E190-E2. Azul’s E195-E2 adds to the six E190-E2s already delivered.