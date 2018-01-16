Embraer Deliveries On Target After Slower Q4

Embraer delivered 101 commercial aircraft in 2017, reaching its target for the year after a softer fourth quarter.

The Brazilian company delivered a total of 210 planes during 2017, including 109 executive jets - 72 light and 37 large business aircraft.

Embraer’s target for commercial jets was in the range of 97 to 102, for light business jets it was 70 to 80, and in the large business jet sector 35 to 45.

The fourth quarter saw a drop in commercial deliveries as Embraer transitions to its new E2 series. Only 23 commercial jets were delivered in Q4 against the previous year’s 32.

Things were looking better on the business jet front with 50 aircraft delivered, up from 4Q16’s 43.

Total deliveries were down from 2016, when Embraer delivered 225 aircraft, 108 commercial and 117 from its executive range.

The company’s commercial aircraft order book stood at 435 at the end of December. Of the total, 155 were for its classic E-Jet series, and 280 for the new E2 series.