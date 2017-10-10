Embraer Deliveries Drop In Third Quarter

October 10, 2017

Brazil’s Embraer delivered 25 commercial aircraft in the third quarter, a drop from 29 in the same period last year.

In addition to commercial deliveries, Embraer also handed over 20 aircraft from its business aviation range.

The E175 led the commercial aviation list with 18 deliveries, the E190 saw five delivered and the E195 two. The year-to-date total was 78 commercial jets, with 65 E175s, seven E190s and six E195s handed over.

In the executive jet market, Embraer delivered 13 light jets and seven large jets during the quarter. For the year to end September, 40 light jets and 19 large jets were delivered.

Embraer said its firm order backlog had risen to USD$18.8 billion at the end of the quarter, from $18.5 billion the previous quarter. The increase was largely due to SkyWest ordering an additional 20 E175s in a deal valued at $914 million at list prices.