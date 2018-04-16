Embraer Deliveries Drop In The First Quarter

Embraer delivered 14 commercial aircraft in the first quarter of 2018, down from the 18 it handed over in the same period of 2017.

The Brazilian airframer delivered three E190s and 11 E175s in the quarter to end March, a big drop from 2017’s final quarter total of 23.

Eleven executive jets were delivered in the first quarter, down from 15 in 1Q17. Embraer said eight of the deliveries were light jets and three large jets.

At the end of March the São José dos Campos-based company’s commercial jet order book stood at 421, 141 of which were E-series aircraft and 280 from the new E2 family of jets. No new orders were placed during the period.

During the quarter, Embraer received type certification for the first member of its new E2 jet family, the E190-E2, from the Brazilian Civil Aviation Agency ANAC, the US Federal Aviation Administration and the European Aviation Safety Agency.

Launch operator Widerøe received the first E190-E2 at the beginning of April, and put the aircraft into commercial service towards the end of the month. The Norwegian airline has another two of the type yet to be delivered.