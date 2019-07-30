Embraer Commercial Jet Deliveries Slip in Q2

Embraer’s commercial jet division delivered 26 aircraft in the second quarter, down from the 28 it handed over in the same period last year, but up from Q1’s 11.

There were 22 E175s, one E190, two E195s and an E190-E2 handed over to customers during the second quarter.

Embraer also delivered 25 executive jets - four Phenom 100s, 15 Phenom 300s, five of the smaller Legacy series, and one of the airframer’s new Praetor family.

At the end of the second quarter, the company’s order backlog stood at 1,890 commercial jets, 168 of which were for the new E2 family.

During the quarter, Embraer received type certification for the E195-E2, the largest member of the E2 family, from Brazil’s ANAC, the US FAA, and Europe's EASA civil aviation authorities.

Embraer put the total value of orders outstanding at USD$16.9 billion, up from $16 billion at the end of the first quarter. It said market demand, mainly for the new Praetor family of executive jets, was mainly responsible for the uptick.