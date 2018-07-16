Embraer Books United Airlines E175 Order

Embraer received a boost at the Farnborough Airshow on Monday with a United Airlines firm order for 25 E175 regional jets.

The order, worth USD$1.1 billion at list prices, will partially make up for the disappointing news that JetBlue had gone for the newly rebadged Airbus A220 in a 60-aircraft order last week.

“The new E175 aircraft will provide our customers with a superior product that offers the latest in onboard amenities and comfort,” United SVP Gerry Laderman said.

“These aircraft will be a terrific addition to our fleet, and we are excited to begin taking delivery of the aircraft early next year.”

Delivery of United’s E175s, equipped in a 70-seat configuration, will begin in the second quarter of 2019.