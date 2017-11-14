EgyptAir Signs LOI for 12 Bombardier CSeries

November 14, 2017

EgyptAir signed a letter of intent to acquire up to 24 Bombardier CS300 aircraft at the Dubai Airshow.

The LOI is for 12 CS300s, with purchase rights for an additional 12 of the type. The 12-plane order is worth USD$1.1 billion, and if all options are taken up, double that amount.

“We selected the CSeries aircraft because its excellent range will allow us to best serve domestic and regional destinations,” the airline’s chief executive Safwat Musallam said.

“We look forward to expanding our network with the CS300 and we are happy to see that the partnership announced with Airbus will bring added support to the CSeries.”

Airbus agreed to buy a controlling stake in the Bombardier CSeries last month.

The CS300 is the larger of two CSeries aircraft. It can seat up to 160 in a single class layout, or 130 in two classes.

EgyptAir said it will use the new aircraft on domestic and regional routes, and to some European destinations.