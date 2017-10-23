easyJet To Add Another European Base

UK low cost airline easyJet will open a new base in Bordeaux as it continues its European expansion.

Its latest French base will open in spring next year and will increase the total number of seats offered on Bordeaux services to 2.2 million. easyJet said it will operate services offering 22 million seats on flights to, from and within France, a 21 percent increase on current capacity.

“easyJet has been operating to and from Bordeaux for more than a decade. The new routes, a mixture of business and leisure… will directly benefit the local tourism economy as well as accelerating Bordeaux’s connectivity within France and with the rest of Europe,” easyJet chief executive Carolyn McCall said.

easyJet applied earlier this year for an operator license in Austria as it looks to life in a post-Brexit business environment. The license will allow the airline to continue flying between and within EU countries after the UK leaves the European Union in 2019.