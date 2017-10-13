easyJet In Talks On Air Berlin’s Tegel Operations

October 13, 2017

easyJet has confirmed it is still in talks with the administrators of Air Berlin to buy part of the insolvent German airline.

The UK low cost carrier said it is negotiating to acquire part of Air Berlin's operations at Berlin’s Tegel Airport, including aircraft.

“If agreement is reached, and subject to obtaining all required regulatory approvals, the transaction would result in easyJet operating up to 25 A320 aircraft at Berlin Tegel Airport,” the airline said.

Lufthansa on Thursday agreed to buy Austrian leisure airline Niki and German regional carrier LG Walter, plus a number of aircraft from Air Berlin in a EUR€210 million (USD$248 million) deal.

Air Berlin has made annual losses in all but one year since 2008, with financial year 2016’s loss reaching €781.9 million (USD$926.3 million).