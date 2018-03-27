easyJet Extends Airline Connections Service

March 27, 2018

UK budget airline easyJet is expanding its long-haul connections offering by adding seven new airports this year.

The airline’s ‘Worldwide by easyJet’ connections product will be extended from its London Gatwick launch last year to include Berlin Tegel, Venice Marco Polo, Amsterdam Schiphol, Paris' Charles De Gaulle and Orly airports, and Edinburgh over the next few months.

easyJet said that with the new connections, over half of the airline’s flights and 53 million passengers a year will be able to connect to its airline partners’ services in a single booking.

The Luton-based airline also announced it has added Thomas Cook Airlines at Gatwick and Corsair and La Compagnie at Paris Orly to its connections. They will be available during the spring, the airline said.

easyJet’s chief executive Johan Lundgren said the airline will sign up other airlines during the year, “with talks already far advanced with middle and far-eastern carriers amongst others and we also plan to expand to other easyJet airports across Europe.”

In addition to the international connections, easyJet will also launch domestic connections at Scotland’s Inverness Airport during the year.

easyJet announced the international connections service in September last year, allowing its passengers to connect with flights to Canada on WestJet and to Norwegian’s destinations from Gatwick. The airline said at the time it planned to extend the service to other European destination airports.