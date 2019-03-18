EasyJet Drops Out Of Alitalia Investment Talks

March 18, 2019

UK airline easyJet has withdrawn from discussions with Delta and the Italian rail company Ferrovie to invest in Alitalia.

The struggling Italian flag carrier went into administration in 2017 and was put up for sale by the government in an attempt to save as much of the airline and jobs as possible.

A few airlines have expressed interest, but after easyJet's decision, Delta Air Lines is the only carrier still in talks with state rail operator Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane to invest in Alitalia.

easyJet said it “remains committed to Italy, as a key market for the company, where it currently carries 18.5 million passengers every year and employs 1400 pilots and crew, all on local contracts.

“We continue to invest in the three bases in Milan, Naples, Venice, as we have done by basing additional aircraft in Venice and Naples last summer.”