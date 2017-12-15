easyJet Confirms Air Berlin Asset Purchase Approval

December 15, 2017

UK airline easyJet confirmed it has received European Commission approval to acquire part of Air Berlin’s operations at Berlin Tegel Airport.

The EUR€40 million (USD$47 million) deal includes leasing former Air Berlin aircraft and acquiring Berlin Tegel landing slots. easyJet said it will also employ about 1,000 ex-Air Berlin crew members to operate the 25 Airbus A320s it will fly from Tegel.

The low cost carrier said the Commission had confirmed that there are no competition concerns relating to the purchase agreement.

The Commission in its ruling said the Air Berlin slots easyJet will acquire at congested German airports, and particularly Berlin, are “unlikely to have a negative effect on passengers.” easyJet will continue to face strong competition from large carriers such as Lufthansa and Ryanair on routes to and from Berlin.

easyJet expects to complete the transaction, which will make it the biggest airline at Tegel Airport, in the near future.