easyJet Adds Virgin Atlantic To Connections Service

October 3, 2018

UK carrier easyJet continues to add airlines to its flight connections service, with Virgin Atlantic the latest to sign up.

The ‘Worldwide by easyJet’ service allows passengers to connect from easyJet to flights operated by partner airlines.

Signing up Virgin Atlantic will allow easyJet customers to connect through London Gatwick Airport between easyJet flights and Virgin Atlantic’s long-haul destinations.

“We have been delighted with the appetite of partner airports and airlines to expand Worldwide across our network and continue to broaden our focus to launch more airline partners and add connectivity to more of our biggest airports,” easyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said.

Worldwide by easyJet launched last year initially connecting with Canada’s WestJet and Norwegian Air flights at London Gatwick.

The service expanded to include Thomas Cook Airlines, Corsair, La Compagnie, Aurigny and Loganair, and additional airports.

Singapore Airlines and its low cost unit Scoot will join the connections service over the next few months, connecting easyJet passengers with South East Asia on Singapore Airlines via Milan Malpensa and with Scoot via Berlin Tegel.

The airports now covered by the service are Amsterdam Schiphol, Berlin Tegel, Edinburgh, London Gatwick, Charles De Gaulle and Orly airports in Paris, plus Venice Marco Polo.

easyJet says it is the first global airline connections service offered by a European low fares airline.