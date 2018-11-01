Divers Recover Lion Air Data Recorder

November 1, 2018

Indonesian navy divers have recovered one of the two data recorders from Lion Air JT610, which crashed off Java on Monday.

The digital recorder was recovered from aircraft wreckage located in 30 metres (100 feet) of water, a distance from the main part of the plane.

The recorder has not been officially identified but one aviation expert said it appeared to be a cockpit voice recorder. The search continues for the second recorder.

Lion Air flight JT610 had taken off from Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta airport at 06:20 local time on a one hour flight to Pangkal Pinang. It had 189 people on board, 178 adult passengers, one child and two infants, plus two pilots and six cabin crew.

Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed the aircraft descended rapidly before gaining height and picking up speed. The captain requested a return to Jakarta, which was approved, but contact was lost about 13 minutes into the flight.