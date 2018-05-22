DFW Airport Runway To Close For Repair

Dallas Fort Worth Airport will start a major repair to one of its runways from May 24 in a USD$135 million project that is expected to last until December.

The work on runway 17C/35C will start with a partial closure of the busy runway, with its southern part still open for use during daylight hours. It will then close completely from August until the upgrade is finished in December.

The closure of the runway, which handles more arrivals than any of the airport’s six other runways, is not expected to cause significant delays, DFW said in a statement.

“This runway work is a critical need for DFW Airport, and the first major step in our ten-year plan to modernise infrastructure,” airport EVP Khaled Naja said.

“We've taken a long look at our 44-year old facilities and have developed a comprehensive plan to address the upcoming work on runways, taxiways, aircraft ramps, roadways and bridges over the next few years,” he added.

The airport said it had worked with the FAA and airline customers to reduce construction time, and will take advantage of seasonal air traffic patterns.

A 6000 feet long, 50 feet wide and three feet deep section of the runway will be replaced and additional safety measures such as enhanced lighting installed as part of the renovation.