DFW Airport, American To Build Sixth Terminal

May 20, 2019

Dallas-Fort Worth Airport (DFW) and American Airlines have announced plans to build a sixth terminal at the world's 15th busiest airport.

Under the plans, the airport will invest USD$3 billion to $3.5 billion in the construction of Terminal F and enhancements to the existing Terminal C. The new terminal is expected to open in 2025.

Terminal F will be built on a site south of Terminal D, with the development providing up to 24 gates, depending on demand.

DFW and American will begin design work for the new terminal immediately, with a number of options to be considered for its layout. The parties expect final details to be agreed as part of a new lease agreement that is currently under negotiation.

Finance for the terminal will be by bonds and repaid through airline charges over the life of the bonds, DFW said.

“The Airport is growing faster than ever, and it needs to keep pace with the Dallas-Fort Worth economy to provide jobs and connections for businesses and families,” DFW CEO Sean Donohue said. “We look forward to working together to deliver what will be an efficient, modern terminal with a state-of-the-art customer experience.”

“DFW is American’s largest hub and a central gateway to our extensive international and domestic network. The plans we’re announcing today will allow for the continued growth of DFW and ensure the airport remains a premier gateway for American for many more years to come,” the airline's CEO Doug Parker added.

The Texas airport handled 69.1 passengers in 2018, up 3 percent on the previous year. DFW expects more passengers and air services to be added in the next two years than in the past two decades.