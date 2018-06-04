Delta's Colvile Appointed SkyTeam CEO

June 4, 2018

The SkyTeam alliance has appointed Delta VP Kristin Colvile as its new chief executive, replacing Perry Cantarutti who will return to the US airline.

The Amsterdam-based airline group confirmed the appointment at a meeting of its governing board on Monday. Cantarutti is heading back to Atlanta as Delta’s SVP for alliances.

“We're very pleased to welcome Kristin onboard as SkyTeam's new CEO. She joins the alliance at an important transitional phase,” SkyTeam chairman Michael Wisbrun said.

He said the alliance is “absolutely confident that Kristin's extensive experience will help us to build the alliance of the future for all 20 of our member airlines.”

As CEO, Colvile will be tasked with building on the alliance’s and its members’ investment in technology and connectivity for airlines and their customers, SkyTeam said.

SkyTeam is the second largest airline alliance after Star Alliance. Its 20 member airlines fly over 730 million passengers each year to 1,074 destinations in 177 countries.