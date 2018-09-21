Delta To Introduce Facial Recognition At Atlanta Airport

September 21, 2018

Delta Air Lines has announced plans to launch facial recognition technology for international passengers at Atlanta Airport’s Terminal F.

Launching later this year, passengers flying direct to an international destination will have the option of using facial recognition technology as they move through the airport.

The initiative will be introduced with US Customs and Border Protection, Atlanta Airport and the US Transportation Security Administration.

“Launching the first biometric terminal in the US at the world’s busiest airport means we’re bringing the future of flying to customers travelling around the globe,” Delta COO Gil West said.

“Customers have an expectation that experiences along their journey are easy and happen seamlessly - that’s what we’re aiming for by launching this technology across airport touch points.”

Using the technology, passengers will be able to check in at self-service kiosks, drop off checked baggage, pass through the TSA security checkpoint and board their flight. Arriving international passengers will be able to go through Customs and Border Protection processing on arrival into the US.