Delta Resumes Normal Flying Out Of Atlanta

December 9, 2017

Delta Air Lines has returned to normal operations in Atlanta after a winter storm dumped snow on the city’s airport causing over a thousand flight cancellations on Friday.

The airline cancelled 25 additional flights for Saturday as some parked aircraft needed additional de-icing as temperatures dropped into the low 20s overnight. Total system-wide cancellations for Saturday are running around 375, just over a third of Friday’s 1,000-plus total.

As the storm moved northeast, Delta said de-icing was underway at several airports in the region.

Passengers should check the status of their flight at delta.com for further information.