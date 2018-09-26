Delta Flights Restored After IT Problem

September 26, 2018

Delta Air Lines said it had restored all IT systems after an outage caused some flight delays on Tuesday evening.

The airline said staff were working to accommodate passengers whose travel plans were disrupted. The outage was limited to the United States, Delta said.

An initial company statement said it had implemented a groundstop as it worked to bring systems back online. The airline assured passengers there were no safety implications for flights that were already in the air.

The groundstop lasted about an hour and the Atlanta-based airline requested that passengers with bookings for Wednesday should check online for any updates to their flight. Further disruptions due to the outage were expected to be minimal.

Delta apologised to those affected and said it was investigating the cause of the technology issues.