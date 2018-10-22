Delta Applies For Shanghai Route Permission

October 22, 2018

Delta Air Lines has announced plans to launch a new route from its Minneapolis-St. Paul hub to Shanghai, subject to US government approval.

The route would be the first time China will be available direct from MSP if the US Department of Transportation approves Delta’s application.

Commercial airline services between the US and China are subject to agreements between the countries that limit the ability of carriers to add new routes, but frequencies are now available after United and Hawaiian recently dropped flights.

In its submission to the DOT, Delta said the proposed service would benefit travellers beyond MSP, with connections from 100 US cities, and will offer access to over 70 Chinese destinations on partner airlines China Eastern and Shanghai Airlines.

Brian Ryks, chief executive of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, said “Direct service to China would be a tremendous benefit to the Minnesota business and hospitality communities. By seeking federal approval to fly the route, Delta is once again reaffirming its ongoing commitment to the Twin Cities and creating opportunities for people and businesses throughout the region.”

Delta said flights would start in June 2020 using 306-seat Airbus A350-900s if it gets DOT approval.