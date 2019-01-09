Delta Adds To Airbus A220 Order

Delta Air Lines has ordered an additional 15 Airbus A220s and converted part of a previous order to the larger A220-300 model.

The latest deal, for the 130-seat A220-300, builds onto an April 2016 order for 75 A220-100s. As part of the latest agreement, Delta has converted 35 of that order to the larger -300, taking its total order mix to 40 A220-100s and 50 A220-300s.

Delta has already taken delivery of four -100s, with entry into service anticipated later this month. First delivery of the -300s is expected next year, with all 90 A220s delivered by the end of 2023.

“These additional A220 aircraft will continue to strategically enable Delta to refresh our fleet, drive further advances in the customer experience and serve as an excellent investment for our customers, employees and shareowners for Delta into the next decade," airline COO Gil West said.

Delta’s A220-300s will be produced at the airframer’s new US assembly plant in Mobile, Alabama. Airbus has started advertising job positions at the new facility, to be located adjacent to the existing A320 assembly area.

The A220 was formerly the Bombardier C Series, renamed after Airbus assumed control of the programme last year. It is available in two sizes, the 108 to 133-seat A220-100, previously the CS100, and the 130 to 160-seat A220-300, formerly the CS300.