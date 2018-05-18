Cuban Plane Crash Kills At Least 100

More than 100 people died on Friday in a plane that crashed shortly after taking off from Havana’s José Martí Airport in Cuba.

Flight CU972, a Boeing 737-201, was on a domestic flight from Havana to Holguin in eastern Cuba when it came down a few kilometres south of the capital.

There are contradictory reports on the number of passengers on the flight, but a small number survived and were taken to area hospitals.

The 737 was leased by state airline Cubana de Aviación from Mexican company Aerolíneas Damojh, which is also known as Global Air. The aircraft was almost 40 years old and is thought to be one of the oldest of the type still flying at the time.

Most of the passengers were Cuban, with six crew members and five passengers Mexican, state media reported.

Boeing said a technical team was ready to assist as permitted under US if requested by the US National Transportation Safety Board and Cuban authorities.