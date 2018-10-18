Cobalt Air Goes Into Administration, Flights Cancelled

October 18, 2018

Cypriot airline Cobalt went into administration on Wednesday evening and cancelled all flights after it failed to secure emergency funding.

The airline said it cancelled flights from just before midnight on October 17, “due to indefinite suspension of Cobalt’s operations.”

The Larnaca-based carrier warned ticketed passengers not to go to any departure airport as no flights will operate and no staff will be present.

The Cyprus Ministry of Transport announced it will reimburse Cobalt ticketed passengers that were due to make their return flight on the 18th, provided they submitted proof of their new booking.

Passengers due to fly home up to and including October 24 were requested to call the transport ministry, who will arrange a single one-way ticket in economy class for their return. The cost will be paid by the Republic of Cyprus.

People with existing bookings on Cobalt flights should contact their credit card provider or travel agent for refunds.

Cobalt started operations in 2016 after the demise of Cyprus Airways the previous year. It operated a fleet of six Airbus aircraft, flying to European and Middle East destinations and was popular with Cypriots living domestically and abroad.