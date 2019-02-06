Chorus Aviation Firms Order For CRJ900s

February 6, 2019

Canada’s Chorus Aviation has firmed up an order for nine Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft in a deal worth USD$437 million at list prices.

The aircraft will be operated by Chorus unit Jazz Aviation under the Air Canada Express brand. First delivery of the 76-seat CRJ900s is expected next year.

“The addition of these new CRJ900 aircraft is part of the ongoing modernisation of our Jazz fleet,” Chorus chief executive Joseph Randell said. “These aircraft provide unit operating costs that are amongst the lowest of any regional aircraft, allowing us to more effectively compete while addressing changing market demand.”

Bombardier said the new aircraft will be equipped with the new ATMOSPHÈRE cabin featuring a larger passenger living space, increased overhead bin capacity, and more spacious lavatories.

Air Canada and Chorus earlier this week announced an extended capacity purchase agreement for a period of 17 years to the end of 2035. The Canadian flag carrier has also purchased just under 10 percent of Chorus stock for CAD$97.26 million (USD$74.2 million).