China Will Need 7,400 New Planes By 2037

November 7, 2018

Airbus has forecast that China’s aviation market will need over 7,400 new aircraft over the next 20 years.

The Global Market Forecast from Airbus says the single aisle market will need 6,180 new passenger and freight aircraft between 2018 and 2037.

In the mid-range market, comprising smaller wide-bodies and longer-range single-aisle aircraft, Airbus sees the need for 870 additional passenger and freight aircraft.

In the large and extra-large segments demand is forecast to be 240 and 130 aircraft respectively. Large aircraft are defined as A350-size planes, with the extra-large segment comprising the A350-1000 and the A380 superjumbo.

“China is one of the most powerful growth engines of global air transport. It will become the world’s number one aviation market in the very near future,” Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer said.

The airframer’s head salesman said Airbus’s share of the China mainland commercial fleet has increased and continues to grow. Scherer said that Airbus’s industrial cooperation with Chinese aviation will climb to USD$1 billion by 2020.

The growth in the number of Chinese flying will more than triple by 2037, with China becoming the top country for passenger air traffic in both domestic and international markets.