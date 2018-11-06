China Eastern Orders $1.1 Bn Rolls-Royce Engine Package

November 6, 2018

Rolls-Royce has signed a USD$1.1 billion contract with China Eastern Airlines for the supply and maintenance of engines for the carrier’s Airbus A350-900 fleet.

The CNY10 billion agreement, signed at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, is for Trent XWB engines and long term service for China Eastern’s order for 20 A350s. The first aircraft of the order is due for delivery later this month.

“The new A350 XWB aircraft will help China Eastern speed up our global expansion,” airline EVP Tang Bing said. “The partnership with Rolls-Royce for engine and service supply will allow both the parties to benefit from each other’s advantages in terms of business scale, technology, development and cooperation.”

Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines power all of China Eastern’s 59 Airbus A330 aircraft currently in service.