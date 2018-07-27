Cebu Air Adds Five More Airbus A320neos

Philippine airline Cebu Pacific will add another five Airbus A320neos to its fleet in a lease agreement with Avolon Leasing.

The low cost carrier already has orders in for 32 of the larger A321neo, plus a follow up order for two A321ceos. Delivery of the latest order will start in the first half of next year.

“We see expansion opportunities in new markets, as well as pent-up demand in areas where we currently operate,” Cebu Pacific VP Alexander Lao said.

“With higher seat capacity and much greater fuel efficiency, the A320neo will enable us to fly further and more economically. It's the perfect addition to our fleet, allowing us to offer even more compelling fares to more passengers.”

The five A320neos will be powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1100G-JM geared turbofan engines.

Cebu Pacific currently operates a fleet of 67 aircraft, comprising 36 Airbus A320s, five A321s, and eight A330s. Its Cebgo unit has eight ATR 72-500s and 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft.