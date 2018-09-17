Cathay Pacific Gifts First 777 To Museum

Cathay Pacific will donate the first ever Boeing 777 to an air museum in the US after its retirement from commercial service.

The 777-200, serial number WA001, first flew in June 1994 and continued as a Boeing test aircraft until 2000 when it entered service with Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific. The aircraft was retired from service in May after operating 20,000 commercial flights over almost 50,000 flight hours.

The aircraft will be flown from the airline’s Hong Kong base to the Pima Air & Space Museum in Arizona where it will join over 350 other planes on display.

“As the world’s very first 777, B-HNL holds a very special place in the history of both our airline and that of commercial aviation,” Cathay’s chief executive Rupert Hogg said. “We are very pleased it will soon bring enjoyment to enthusiasts at its new home in Arizona.”

Cathay said it was one of a few airlines to provide input for the 777 at the design stage, giving the airline a unique opportunity to refine the aircraft’s features to suit its needs.

Boeing commercial planes CEO Kevin McAllister said Cathay Pacific has been instrumental in the 777’s success, and it “contributed greatly to the airplane’s original design and has been one of its biggest ambassadors ever since.”

Cathay is a launch customer for the 777’s replacement, the 777X which is due to fly in the first quarter of 2019 with deliveries expected to start in December 2019.