Cathay Pacific Receives First Airbus A350-1000

June 20, 2018

Cathay Pacific has taken delivery of its first Airbus A350-1000, the largest member of the A350 family, with entry into service scheduled for July.

The Hong Kong-based airline is the second carrier to receive the A350-1000, after launch airline Qatar Airways received its first aircraft in February.

Cathay has 20 A350-1000s on order, with eight scheduled to arrive this year and the rest by 2021.

The airline already flies the aircraft’s smaller sister, the -900, with 22 of them in service out of an order for 28.

“The -1000 is very similar to the -900 in terms of its operational excellence. It has an incredible range, is remarkably fuel efficient and quiet, provides customers with an unsurpassed cabin environment and has extremely attractive operating economics,” Cathay’s chief customer officer Paul Loo said.

The aircraft will enter service in July on regional services before it is deployed on the Hong-Kong-Washington route from September 15. That flight, at 8,153 miles, will be the longest route flown by any airline from Hong Kong.

Cathay will then introduce the A350-1000 on flights to Amsterdam, Madrid, Manchester, Tel Aviv and Zurich during the winter as more aircraft are delivered.