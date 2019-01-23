Cathay Pacific Joins easyJet’s Connections Service

January 23, 2019

Cathay Pacific is the latest airline to join easyJet’s international connections service.

“Worldwide by easyJet” will allow passengers to connect from the airline’s European flights to Cathay Pacific services to Hong Kong at London’s Gatwick Airport. The service will go live “in the coming weeks,” easyJet said.

“As the first global airline connections service by a European low fares airline Worldwide is gaining real momentum. December was a record month for connections and January has started equally strongly seeing the most growth in connections through Tegel and London Gatwick,” easyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said.

The Worldwide platform launched in 2017, connecting easyJet customers to WestJet and Norwegian flights at Gatwick. The service now connects to Corsair, Emirates, La Compagnie, Loganair, Singapore Airlines, Thomas Cook Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, and now Cathay flights.

Connections are available at 11 airports across Europe, including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin Tegel, London Gatwick, Milan Malpensa, Paris CDG and Paris Orly.

easyJet said over 5,000 unique origins and destinations have been booked in combination with its partner airlines, with Chicago the most popular long-haul destination connecting through Rome. The most popular short-haul connection is Rome-Reykjavik, the low cost carrier said.