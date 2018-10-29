Brussels Airport Baggage Strike Continues

October 29, 2018

A strike by baggage handlers at Brussels Airport is causing some flight cancellations and is likely to continue into Tuesday.

Airport ground handling company Aviapartner and the union representing baggage handlers have not been able to resolve a dispute over working conditions, with the work stoppage expected to continue.

The strike started on Thursday evening and caused hundreds of flight cancellations over the weekend and into Monday.

Brussels Airport advised passengers that baggage from arriving flights can’t be retrieved today. Those affected should contact the airport’s Lost & Found desk.

Departing passengers whose flight has been cancelled should call their airline, with locally based passengers requested to go home and not wait in the terminal.

Aviapartner is the ground handler in Brussels for many airlines including British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair.