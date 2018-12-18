British Airways To Resume Pakistan Flights

December 18, 2018

British Airways has announced a resumption of flights to Pakistan after an absence of more than 10 years due to security concerns.

The three-times weekly service from London Heathrow to the capital Islamabad will launch on June 2, 2019, with tickets on sale from December 18.

The airline’s head of Asia Pacific sales Robert Williams said “It’s exciting to be flying between Islamabad and Heathrow from next year, which we believe will be particularly popular with the British Pakistani community who want to visit, or be visited by, their relatives.”

The route will be flown by Boeing 787s and use Islamabad’s new airport which opened earlier this year.

The British High Commissioner in Pakistan Thomas Drew said the launch reflects the improved security situation in the country. “The return of British Airways will give a particular boost to our growing trade and investment links. British Airways itself joins an increasing number of British companies doing business in Pakistan.”

British Airways suspended flights to Pakistan after the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad.

National carrier Pakistan International Airlines is the only airline that currently operates direct flights to the UK.