British Airways Pilot Strike To Go Ahead

September 5, 2019

A two day strike by British Airways pilots looks set to go ahead next week, with airline and union positions as far apart as ever.

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) said it could call off the strike planned for September 9 and 10 if the airline agrees to restart negotiations.

BALPA said it has put a new proposal to BA chief executive Alex Cruz in an attempt to solve the dispute over pay and other compensation.

The airline said it remains open to talks with the union but it doesn’t believe BALPA is acting in good faith “by making an eleventh hour inflated proposal.”

For its part, the union said the strike could still go ahead if BA continues to refuse meaningful discussions.

“Our members’ resolve is very strong and they remain very angry with BA, but they also want to leave no stone unturned in trying to find a resolution to their dispute,” BALPA General Secretary Brian Strutton said.

He urged the airline to discuss the new proposal, which he said shows pilots are willing to be flexible.

“Avoiding strike action and agreeing a deal with their pilots surely must be the desired outcome for British Airways,” Strutton added.

In addition to the September 9 and 10 strike dates, BALPA has also given notice for a further 24-hour stoppage on September 27.