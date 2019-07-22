British Airways Pilot Ballot Calls For Strike

A ballot of pilots at British Airways has supported industrial action in support of an improved remuneration deal.

In the vote, support for a strike was 93 percent on a 90 percent turnout. The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) represents about 90 percent of British Airways pilots.

“This strong result demonstrates the resolve of BA pilots, and shows BA that it must table a sensible improved offer if a strike is to be averted,” BALPA General Secretary, Brian Strutton said.

The union says BA is making “massive profits” from the hard work and dedication of staff, including sacrifices made during hard times.

“Thankfully BA is no longer in a fight for survival so, like the airline’s senior managers and directors, pilots deserve a small fraction of that profit via, for instance, a profit share scheme.

“Sadly three days of ACAS talks have not moved the company’s position one iota. Settlement of this dispute is in BA’s hands.”

The union said it doesn't have dates for potential strike action, but will issue an update in due course.

BALPA's Strutton said “We do not wish to inconvenience our customers which is why we have tried to resolve this matter through negotiation starting last November – it is BA who has regrettably chosen to drag this out into the summer months.”

The union said it is hopeful that the dispute can be resolved before strike action, but it remains committed to action if necessary.