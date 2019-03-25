British Airways Flight To Germany Ends Up In Scotland

March 25, 2019

A British Airways flight from London to Düsseldorf landed in Edinburgh after an error was made in the flight plan and it flew in the wrong direction.

Passengers became aware of the mistake only when a welcome announcement said they were arriving in Edinburgh. The flight was operated under contract by German charter airline WDL Aviation on behalf of British Airways.

Passengers on board the BAe 146 regional jet were not allowed off the plane in Edinburgh and had to wait until a new flight plan was filed and they could restart their journey.

BA apologised and said it was working with WDL “to establish why the incorrect flight plan was filed.”

Düsseldorf is over 800 km (500 miles) from Edinburgh and almost directly west of London, while the Scottish capital is to the north.

WDL said it was working with the authorities “to investigate how the obviously unfortunate mix-up of flight schedules could occur.”

Media reports suggest that the flight plan that was used was actually one from the aircraft's previous flight the day before. The crew mistakenly followed that flight's details and flew to Edinburgh instead of its scheduled destination.

Passengers onboard reported that the pilot said he had no idea how it had happened.