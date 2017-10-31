British Airways Cabin Crew Accept Pay Deal

October 31, 2017

British Airways cabin crew working under ‘mixed fleet’ terms have voted to accept a pay deal, bringing their long running dispute to an end.

The Unite union representing mixed fleet cabin crew at London Heathrow said 84 percent backed the deal with British Airways.

The union said cabin crew will get pay increases of at least GBP£1,404 to £2,908 (USD$1,860-$3,860) by March 2018, depending on experience and subject to inflation.

The agreement means cabin crew who took industrial action will have travel concessions and entitlements in the airline’s 2017 bonus scheme reinstated. It also gives guarantees that deductions will not be made to applicable bonuses.

“Through thick and thin Unite members stuck together to secure a decent pay rise and a just resolution to this long running dispute,” Unite general secretary Len McCluskey said.

The dispute saw mixed fleet crew, about 15 percent of total BA cabin crew numbers, operating long and short-haul flights out of Heathrow take 85 days of industrial action this year.