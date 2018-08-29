British Airways Adds To London City Fleet

August 29, 2018

British Airways will add routes and flight frequencies at London City Airport as it bases more aircraft there during the winter.

Four additional Embraer E190s will join the airline’s regional carrier BA CityFlyer, taking total fleet numbers for the aircraft to 26.

The additional capacity will add almost 20 percent more seats on routes from the east London airport, the airline said. A year-round service to Rome is the first of a number of new routes BA CityFlyer will announce for 2019.

“We added 13 percent more capacity in 2018 and will add nearly 20 percent in 2019,” airline general manager Luke Hayhoe said. “The new route to Rome will increase the number of British Airways’ destinations from London City Airport to 33.”

BA CityFlyer flies to domestic and European destinations from London City, plus an executive service to New York JFK.