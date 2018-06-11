Bombardier JV To Build $4.9 Bln LAX People Mover

June 11, 2018

Bombardier and its consortium partners have been awarded a USD$4.9 billion contract to build and operate an automated people mover (APM) system at Los Angeles Airport.

Bombardier will be involved in both the design and build process, and the ongoing operation and maintenance of the system.

The LAX Integrated Express Solutions (LINXS) consortium will build the 2.25 mile (3.6 km) APM, with its elevated dual-lane guideway and six stations. Bombardier is a 10 percent shareholder in the consortium.

In the design and build phase, the Canadian plane and train maker has been awarded a USD$219 million contract to supply 44 Innovia APM 300 vehicles, plus signalling and communication systems.

For the operational phase of the contract, Bombardier has a 55 percent share in the joint venture company that will operate and maintain the system. That contract is valued at USD$576 million.

In addition to Bombardier, the LINXS consortium comprises ACS Infrastructure Development, Balfour Beatty Investments, Fluor Enterprises, and Hochtief PPP Solutions North America.