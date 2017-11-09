Boeing Signs 300 Plane Deal With China’s CASC

Boeing and Chinese aircraft lessor CASC have signed an agreement for 300 aircraft, in a deal the US company values at more than USD$37 billion at list prices.

The agreement, signed during a ceremony in Beijing in front of Chinese President Xi and US President Trump, includes orders and commitments for 300 single and twin-aisle planes.

Boeing did not break the deal down into the number of firm orders or commitments, nor the aircraft concerned, but reports suggest the agreement may include 260 737s and a mixed order for 40 777 and 787s.

Boeing has orders for a total of 320 737, 777 and 787 aircraft on its books assigned to unidentified customers. Some of the aircraft in the new agreement may already be included in those undisclosed orders.

China Aviation Supplies Holding Company (CASC) is a government-owned aircraft leasing company that is also involved in maintenance, training and support services.

Boeing also announced the firming up of an order for 60 aircraft for China’s CDB Aviation. The order for 42 737 MAX 8s, 10 737 MAX 10s and eight 787-9s is worth $7.4 billion at list prices. The order was originally announced at the Paris Air Show in June as a Memorandum of Understanding.

General Electric announced orders in China worth $3.5 billion in total for power plants for the Boeing aircraft.