Boeing Pledges Support for 737 MAX Crash Families

July 3, 2019

Boeing has pledged USD$100 million to support the families of those lost in the two fatal crashes of its 737 MAX aircraft.

Boeing said the funds will support education, hardship and living expenses for the affected families and communities in the areas impacted by the crashes.

The company will partner local governments and non-profit organisations to address the needs. Boeing said the initial investment will be made over multiple years.

In the two crashes, a Lion Air flight in October 2018 and an Ethiopian Airlines flight in March this year, 346 people lost their lives, causing aviation regulators worldwide to ground the plane. US airlines have cancelled MAX flights until the third quarter.

“We at Boeing are sorry for the tragic loss of lives in both of these accidents and these lives lost will continue to weigh heavily on our hearts and on our minds for years to come,” Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg said.

“The families and loved ones of those on board have our deepest sympathies, and we hope this initial outreach can help bring them comfort,” he added.

“We know every person who steps aboard one of our airplanes places their trust in us. We are focused on re-earning that trust and confidence from our customers and the flying public in the months ahead.”

Boeing employees will also be able to make donations in support of the families and communities, with the company matching staff donations made to the end of the year.

Additional information on the support pledge will be made in the near future.