Boeing Launches 777X Business Jets

December 10, 2018

Boeing launched two new versions of its Business Jet series at the Middle East Business Aviation Association Show (MEBAA) in Dubai, based on the 777X airframe.

The BBJ 777X has the range to fly over half way around the world without a refuelling stop. Boeing says that is the longest range of any business jet.

Based on the commercial 777-8 and 777-9 frames, the two new BBJs will offer 11,645 nautical miles (21,570 km) and 11,000 nautical miles (20,370 km) range respectively. The -8 has a 3,256 sq ft (302.5 sq m) cabin, while the -9 is 3,689 sq ft (342.7 sq m).

Head of Boeing Business Jets Greg Laxton said the 777Xs will give customers the best space and comfort, allowing them to fly directly to their destination. It will redefine ultra-long range VIP travel, he said.



Jet Aviation concept image

At the bi-annual trade show Boeing was showing interior concepts from three design firms - Greenpoint Technologies, Jet Aviation, and Unique Aircraft Design.

At MEBAA, Boeing also announced a further order for its BBJ MAX family, taking total orders for the MAX to 21. The BBJ MAX is based on 737 MAX, offering a 7,000 nautical miles (12,964 km) range.