Boeing Joins 777X Flight Test Fuselage

November 20, 2018

Boeing has completed assembly of the major fuselage sections of the first flight test 777X, a major milestone as the upgraded 777 heads towards a first flight next year.

The final body join mates the plane's nose, mid and aft sections of the 77 metre (252 feet) long aircraft. The 777X flight test airframe is being assembled at Boeing’s Everett, Washington factory.

The first 777X to be produced will be a 777-9, which will seat up to 425 passengers and fly up to 7,600 nautical miles (14,075 km). It will be the longest passenger jet Boeing has produced.

The 777X will be powered by General Electric GE9X engines, and has a new composite wing design with folding wingtips. Fully extended, its wingspan is 72 metres (235 feet).

By introducing folding wingtips Boeing says the 777X will maintain airport compatibility with existing 777s.

Boeing completed the first 777X airframe for static ground testing in September 2018, with three additional test aircraft to be built after the first flight test.

Boeing has received 340 orders and commitments for the 777X from airlines including All Nippon Airways, Cathay Pacific, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines.

First delivery of the 777-9 is scheduled for 2020.