Boeing Invests In Aerion Supersonic Jet Project

February 5, 2019

Boeing announced a partnership with Aerion to develop a next-generation supersonic business jet.



The Aerion AS2

As part of the deal, Boeing has “made a significant investment in Aerion to accelerate technology development and aircraft design, and unlock supersonic air travel for new markets.” Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Aerion was founded in 2003 to develop new technologies for supersonic aircraft, introducing the AS2 business jet in 2014 and its GE Affinity engine design in 2018.

Boeing said it will provide engineering, manufacturing and flight test resources to bring the AS2 jet to market. The aircraft’s first flight is scheduled for 2023.

“Boeing is leading a mobility transformation that will safely and efficiently connect the world faster than ever before," Boeing NeXt VP Steve Nordlund said. The partnership “combines Aerion's supersonic expertise with Boeing's global industrial scale and commercial aviation experience.”

Aerion chief executive Tom Vice said “The AS2 is the launch point for the future of regulatory-compliant and efficient supersonic flight. Together with Boeing, we're creating a faster, more connected future with tremendous possibilities for enhancing humanity's productivity and potential.”

The AS2 is designed to fly at speeds of up to Mach 1.4 or 1,000 miles per hour, which is up to 70 percent faster than today's business jets. It will save about three hours on a transatlantic flight while meeting environmental performance requirements.